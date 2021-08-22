Superman Must Choose Lois or World Peace in Action Comics #1034

Choices must be made in Action Comics #1034, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. The Warzoons are attacking the Fortress of Solitude, where Lois is holding down the fort with Thao-La. But Superman is too busy trying to prevent war from breaking out between the United States and Atlantis to help them out, even though they're vastly outnumbered. Doesn't he know where his priorities should lie?! Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1034

DC Comics

0621DC067

0621DC068 – ACTION COMICS #1034 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That's because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy. Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan's empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual.

In Shops: 8/24/2021

SRP: $4.99