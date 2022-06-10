Superman's Original Mustache From Superman #35 Taking Bids Today

Superman's mustache has made many an appearance over the years, as many have wondered to themselves while walking down the street or in the shower, "How exactly would he shave?" One of the most debated parts of the Zack Snyder Justice League film, no matter which cut you are talking about, was about Superman's mustache. Making one of its first appearances on the cover for Superman #35 from 1939, a copy of the book, CGC graded at 3.5, is taking bids at ComicConnect. This is a gorgeous copy of the book, very presentable, and features a Superman, mustache and all, posing for a picture with Loid in old-timey clothes. Classic. Right now, this copy is at only $67 in bids as well, so pretty affordable. Check it out below.

Superman Looks Dapper As Hell With A Mustache

"A 15% BUYER'S PREMIUM WILL BE ADDED TO THIS ITEM AT CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION. ow pgs, Jack Burnley cvr; The Genie of the Lamp, Blackstone Copy, J. Wilbur Wolfingham app. Cover pencils by Jack Burnley. Fame for Sale!, script by Don Cameron [as Jerry Siegel], pencils by Ira Yarbrough [as Joe Shuster], inks by George Roussos; Wilbur Wolfingham acts as a publicity agent for several well-known people, then gets actors to impersonate them and make outlandish statements that mar their character. Lois Lane story, script by Don Cameron [as Jerry], pencils by Ed Dobrotka [as Joe]. Death On a String text story by Whitney Ellsworth [as Fred Whitby]. Like Father, Like Son!, script by Bill Finger [as Jerry Siegel], pencils by Ira Yarbrough [as Joe Shuster], inks by George Roussos; Two men are running for the job of Public Works Commissioner, but one of them, Jed Scapely, uses an underhanded technique to undermine his opponent. The Genie of the Lamp! starring Superman, script by Alvin Schwartz [as Jerry Siegel], pencils by Ira Yarbrough [as Joe Shuster], inks by George Roussos. 52 Pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

All kidding aside, anytime you can get a Golden Age book for a lower price like this is an opportunity you cannot pass up. Go here to get more info, and place a bid. While there, go ahead and look at all the other books taking bids today as well.