Superman Sets Up A United Planets War In The Future Of DC (Spoilers)

In November last year, the Superman comic book Action Comics saw the United Planets in discussion about what to do over Superman's assault on Warworld, and kick off the Warworld saga that followed on from the Future State predictions.

In the best Yes Minister style, the answer came, to do nothing.

With one of the council, the Lord Premier Daxamite, making a case for inaction greater than all.

The apparent death of Superman on Warworld spurs some of the council to action. Even if countered with the "maybe there was something we could have done but it's too late now" final Yes Minister response.

Today's Warworld Apocalypse special concludes the Warworld saga, but also sets up conflict to come.

As the Lord Premier Dazamite of the United Planets council gets… well… a phone call from Warworld. But without Mongul on the line, it's a case of "new phone, who dis?"

So we have Warworld… sorry, New Phaelosia, setting itself up in opposition to what the United Planets has become – and also in opposition to Superman as well.

Does this indicate that war is on the cards from what was once the Warworld?

SUPERMAN WARWORLD APOCALYPSE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Brandon Peterson, Will Conrad (CA) Steve Beach

It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022