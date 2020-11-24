Supernatural Walking Dead Crossing – Daily LITG, 24th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Walking Dead – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Black Lightning Star China Anne McClain Leaving; Limited Season 4 Role
- Dan Slott Episode Of Marvel 616 No Laughing Matter For Some
- Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
- Did Steve Ditko Create Venom? Marvel Spotlight #9 Sells $90 On eBay
- Animaniacs: The Scathing Cognitive Dissonance with Nostalgia (Opinion)
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- When Will Identity of New Green Power Ranger Be Officially Revealed?
- James Tynion IV On Jim Gordon In New Batman Comic – And Future State
- A Few More DC Future State Details For Flash and Wonder Woman?
- Brute Force Comics Boom On eBay After Marvel 616 Paul Scheer Episode
- More DC Comics Big Books, Deluxes and Omnibuses Up to August 2021
- Police Find £500,000 Comics and Collectibles Stolen From Diamond UK
LITG One year ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And Avengers was going back to the beginning.
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- Brett Booth and Norm Rapmund – the New Jim Lee and Scott Williams?
- Deadpool Director Tim Miller Left Sequel Because of Ryan Reynolds
- Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
- All The Items Offered Today on Local Comic Shop Day 2019
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- Dynamite FOC Covers From Meghan Hetrick, Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo and More
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- The Art Club: Drawing with Exaggeration – Comic Strip Art, 4.45pm ET hosted by ArtStart / ArtScraps
- New DC Comics Day
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary.
- Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks.
- Comic creator Daniel Thollin.
- Comic artist Jean Sinclair.
- Graphic novelist Ade Brown.
- Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.
