Marvel Spotlight Vol 2 #9 from 1980 has been booming across eBay since last week. The comic book by Bill Mantlo and Steve Ditko featured the portable superhero identity of Captain Universe and was titled "The Mystery of Mister E!"

The Uni-Power attempts to possess former Captain Universe host Ray Coffin again, but causes a heart attack due to his age. Instead, the power goes to his son, Steve Coffin who has to become a super anti-vaxxer to win the day.

As Captain Universe, Steve fights against Mister E of the Shadow Dimension and stops him from using a hijacked shuttle to turn the sun into a black star with a bombardment of negatron particles.

But both Mister E and his shadow slaves look a little familiar these days, given the history of Spider-Man's black costume, the symbiote Venom, all the many other symbiote and their great god Knull (who really looks like the parallel dimension version of symbiote codex-formed Dylan Brock)

And last week's King In Black: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 from Peter David and Greg Land, telling a previously unknown symbiote-related story from a time when Spider-Man thought his black costume was just that.

Again, the sun is under threat, this time going further than last time.

Again, everyone in the hospital is covered in shadows and looking like liyyle Venoms.

Again we have Mister E, looking rather familiar.

But this time Mister E is, basically, Venom. Or a brother of Venom. Another symbiote, part of the hive…

And Marvel Spotlight #9 is drafted into the King in Black. A comic drawn by Spider-Man's creator, Steve Ditko. And you know what that means? Copies selling on eBay from $60 to $90.

Do you have a copy going spare anywhere? If you do that could see you through Christmas. Symbiote Spider-Man: The King In Black #1 should still be available in most comic book stores.