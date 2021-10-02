Swamp Thing #8 Preview: Like John Cena, Peacemaker Never Gives Up

Swamp Thing #8 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and Peacemaker just won't give up in his quest to complete his mission and capture Swamp Thing for the Suicide Squad. Hmm. Where would he ever get that attitude from? Check out a preview below.

SWAMP THING #8 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0821DC163

0821DC164 – SWAMP THING #8 (OF 10) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

A terrifying reunion! With Levi making his choice, the new avatar of the Green draws one step closer to escaping the clutches of the Suicide Squad! But is it already too late? Has the Squad bolstered themselves to an unstoppable end? Or will an unexpected guest help him to victory at a terrible cost?

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

