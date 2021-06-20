Taking Life Advice from Solomon Grundy in Harley Quinn #4 [Preview]

You know you've pretty much hit rock bottom when you're looking for life advice from Solomon Grundy, and that's exactly where Harley finds herself in this preview of Harley Quinn #4. Perhaps even more impressive than Grundy's insightful observations about Harley's problems, however, are his skills as a chess player. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #4

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Riley Rossmo, Jay Leisten (CA) Riley Rossmo

I may be in the sewer, but you better get your mind outta the gutter! That rhymin' zombie known as Solomon Grundy ain't happy that I'm in his domain (but to be fair…it's also Killer Croc's domain too, there's a lotta sewer dwellers in Gotham). Grundy's either going to welcome me with open arms or crush me! And I can't let that happen, 'cause Kevin's at the mercy of Hugo Strange. Hugo's going to do everything in his power to break Kevin and turn him against me, I hope in our brief time together, Kevin's learned a little perseverance! Don't miss this one! We've got really great variant covers!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $3.99