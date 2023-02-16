Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter in New Comic at IDW The TMNT will take on Capcom's video game heroes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter by Paul Allor, Ariel Medel, and Sarah Myer in May.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are ready for another crossover, and this time it's the characters from Capcom's Street Fighter who will costar in a new comic at IDW in May. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter will be written by Paul Allor with art by Ariel Medel and colors by Sarah Myer. According to a press release, it will feature "multiple variant covers" including "Cover A by series artist Ariel Medel, Cover B by beloved TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and retailer incentive editions by Vincenzo Federici."

Here's the description of the series:

Arriving in Atlantic City to compete in a prestigious fighting tournament, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quickly run afoul of the world-famous Street Fighter™ crew…and their legendary Psycho Powered fighting forms! Both eager to show off their moves and prove their mettle in combat, the two teams instantly clash, sparking a crackling rivalry that can only be resolved with fists and steel (and maybe a Hurricane Kick or two). With tensions already maxed, the pressure mounts even further as both teams find themselves embroiled in a wave of mysterious disappearances plaguing the city. Could the tournament's mysterious benefactor be to blame?

"It feels amazing to bring these iconic brands together," says Allor. "I grew up with all these characters, though in very different ways—watching TMNT cartoons on Saturday mornings, and then a few years later, desperately smashing buttons while being absolutely destroyed at Street Fighter™ II. Readers are going to have so much fun watching these characters come together as they face an enormous threat to both teams, from Mikey and Chun-Li's unlikely bond to Raph and Guile's rivalry and mutual—but very grudging—respect. This book has it all: humor, danger, a massive number of twists and turns, and a ton of amazing, brutal, over-the-top, bonkers fight scenes! It's gonna be a blast."

"My head hasn't stopped exploding since they offered me the project," says Medel, "not only because these characters have impacted me in so many ways personally since their debuts but also because they're such household names! I watched the cartoons and the movies, I played the games, so it's a very special thing in that sense, too. In my mind, this is the mother of all crossovers, and to get to draw both properties in the same comic is just incredible."

The press release also featured a quote by IDW editor Charles Beacham, but let's be honest, editors have never had any place here on Bleeding Cool. And especially not now that we have AI. Check out some artwork from the series below.