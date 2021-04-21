Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Gets A Name – Mighty Valkyries #1 Spoilers

Forst, can we say how stunningly beautiful The Mighty Valkyries #1 is as a comic book? Mattia De Iulis' artwork. Running through the various worlds of Asgard, with a style somewhere between Alex Ross and Esad Ribic, creating character, space and detail that can be pored over at length. From the fantastical…

…to the more mundane, but still full of life, energy and action, even in the quieter moments.

And then the not-so-quiet moments. The Mighty Valkyries is quite the comic book launch from Marvel this year.

And as well as the main feature, Jason Aaron and Torunn Gronbekk also write a back-up strip drawn by Erica D'Urso, exploring the Valkyrie with no name who had been appearing in the King In Black series Return Of The Valkyries. And who appeared to have been modelled on the Valkyrie character played by Thompson in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. And, for the first time, naming her.

Who is Runa? In the poem Völundarkviða, that is one name for Ölrun, identified as a valkyrie, and as a daughter of Kiár of Valland. Also known as Olrun the Wise, and her name is meant to be a mystery to be uncovered. Well… here it is…

