Thank FOC It's Black Friday – The Picture Of Everything Else

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. After all, it's still Thursday. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

IDW launches Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #1

How did this week's Scumbag and Department Of Truth do? Subsequent issues are up.

Spawn #313 concludes the Omega Spawn battle, with Plague Spawn on the cover.

How did Dune: House Of Atreides #2 do? #3 is up with 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers, as well as a second printing of #2.

How did Dark Interlude #1 from Vault do? #2 is up.

Fellow White Noise Studios writer Dan Watters is launching The Picture Of Everything Else #1 from Vault with 1:15 and 1:30 variants.

is launching The Picture Of Everything Else #1 from Vault with 1:15 and 1:30 variants. Sea Of Sorrows #2 is up – how did #1 do?

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising is launching a new Firefly event from Boom Studios with 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

Boom is launching a new Jim Henson's Labyrinth comic book, Masquerade #1.

Berserker is publishing Simon Bisley 's Sketches, Prelims and Doodles in hardcover.

's Sketches, Prelims and Doodles in hardcover. Gideon Falls concludes with #27 finale.

While DC Comics is pushing Batman Annual #5 with the origin of Clownhunter, Death Metal: The Last 52, Jinny Hex Special, Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Metal and more.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.