The Batman's Mattson Tomlin & The Joker's Lee Bermejo At Boom Studios

As they've done in past years, Boom Studios has used ComicsPRO's Annual Conference to announce, or more accurately tease, new creators working on new projects at the publisher. This year, the announcements came in the form of a sizzle reel that President of Publishing & Marketing, Filip Sablik, shared with retailers moments ago. A pair of names that popped up may raise some eyebrows were Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo.

Mattson Tomlin screencap

Tomlin worked on the script of The Batman, in cinemas on the 3rd of March, with filmmaker Matt Reeves and also wrote the recent Batman: The Imposter comic series for DC Black Label, which has a collection landing in stores next week. Beyond Batman, Tomlin is one of Hollywood's most in-demand screenwriters thanks to Project Power on Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx & James Gordon-Levitt; Mother/Android on Hulu, starring Chloe Grace Moretz; and the upcoming Mega Man adaptation. As well as Boom's BRZRKR adaptation at Netflix with Keanu Reeves.

From Boom Studios presentation at ComicsPRO 2022

Meanwhile, Bermejo is a fan favourite from his work on DC's Batman: Damned and The Joker, both with longtime collaborator (and also featured in Boom's sizzle reel), Brian Azzarello as well as being one of the most in-demand cover artists in the industry. And, yes, launching the biggest story out of DC Comics in decades, over the batpenis.

From Boom Studios presentation at ComicsPRO 2022

And while Bermejo has contributed covers to Boom including Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR, both he and Tomlin are new creators when it comes to bringing a series to Boom. As we understand it, this will be Tomlin's first creator-owned project in the industry and Bermejo's first series outside of DC in many years. Who knows what the new series will be about, but when we know, you'll know.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news coming out of ComicsPRO as it breaks.

