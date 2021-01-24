The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – King In Black Beats Future State

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The main King In Black title topped the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List again, beating out Future State Batman, Future State Catwoman and non-Future State Batman/Catwoman…

King in Black #3 Future State: The Next Batman #2 Batman/Catwoman #2 Future State Catwoman #1 X-Force #16 DCeased: Dead Planet #7 Maestro War and Pax #1 Avengers #41 Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 Rorschach #4

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: An even five-five split Marvel and DC, with the real surprise being Daredevil #25 2nd printing, which outsold all but nine other titles this week to make it into our top ten. Rorschach continues to lose readers, failing to make our top ten at all with the fourth issue.

Ssalefish Comics: This week we saw a significant 7/3 split between the Big 2 in our Top 10, with King In Black barely snagging the top spot over Future State Superman Worlds of War — a pretty big surprise, considering the latter's $7.99 price. Future State Next Batman is down from the first issue, but Batman Catwoman and Rorschach are holding fairly strong at 3rd and 4th respectively, a win for Tom King. Much like the past few weeks, a sizeable proportion of our top 10 was Future State titles, a fact that is unlikely to change next week.

Rodman Comics, Very weird week. Batman Catwoman 2 had a terrible drop in sales along with Future State the Next Batman 2. A lot of people disliked the first issues so much they refused to read the second issue. More people bought the second issues of the comics for the cover art than to read them this week. Thankfully the Future State titles are returnable. Walking Dead Deluxe is still a powerhouse in sales amazingly enough for being a reprint series. Doctor Aphra 7 oddly enough I did not order or it would have made the top ten. Issues 6 and 8 I did though, asked to trade with another comic store and they told me they did not get any either and of course Diamond has none on hand. People are spending money here so life is good.

Fifth Element Comics UK, Pretty slow week for me, which is to be expected since my shop's so new. Future State hasn't been selling that well, just the odd issue here and there, so I don't know if maybe the higher prices of the bigger issues are putting people off or if it's just a lack of interest overall. Abbott 1973 #1 actually sold more than everything else put together and it looks like it won't be stopping until it's out of stock.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week