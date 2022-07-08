The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?

Dynamite Entertainment has had some rather fun sales of their recent The Boys Omnibus hardcovers, and Bleeding Cool pointed out previously that there wouldn't be any more copies made available until the end of the year. Now we have some figures. Dynamite sold 1,000 plus copies of each volume in initial sales, but then they all jumped at FOC, and have been grabbing re-orders, courtesy of the success of the Amazon Prime Video TV show.

Volume 1 was in stores on June 22nd, and they are down to 250 units as of last night. Volume 2 was in stores June 29th, and they're down to 801 units and Volume 3 in stores this week is down to 1.630 units, before any reorders have come in. Dynamite fully expect to be sold out of Volume 1 and possibly Volume 2 by next week, and Volume 3 will probably be within a week or so of that, if retailers want to jump in. Dynamite overprinted considerably compared to initial orders but demand has rocketed far beyond that. There are also a few signed premium copies also available but there are even fewer of those. Here are the current stats based on last night's data.

Volume 1 Unsigned is down to 250 units, will sell out this week

Volume 1 signed is down to 115 units – this will probably sell out by next week

Volume 1 signed is down to 115 units – this will probably sell out by next week Volume 2 Unsigned is down to 801 units – will probably sell out by Monday

Volume 2 signed is down to 221 – this may sell out by end of month

Volume 2 signed is down to 221 – this may sell out by end of month Volume 3 Unsigned is down to 1,630 units – this will sell out by some time next week

Volume 3 signed is down to 46 units – this will probably sell out this week

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 (MR)

DYNAMITE

FEB220582

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Darick Robertson

To Celebrate the 15 Year Anniversary, Dynamite is offering three all-new oversized Dust-Jacketed Hardcover Volumes of The Boys. This month we are offering volume 1 collecting the first 30 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, currently running on Amazon Prime!

This is going to hurt! In a world where costumed heroes soar through the sky and masked vigilantes prowl the night, someone's got to make sure the ""supes"" don't get out of line. And someone will! Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, Mother's Milk, The Frenchman, and The Female are The Boys: A CIA-backed team of very dangerous people, each one dedicated to the struggle against the most dangerous force on Earth – superpower! Some superheroes have to be watched. Some have to be controlled. And some of them – sometimes – need to be taken out of the picture. That's when you call in The Boys! Contains the stories: The Name of the Game, Get Some, Cheery, Glorious Five Year Plan, Good for the Soul, I Tell you No lie, GI and We Gotta Go Now. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: $99.99

FEB220583

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS SGN ED HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 0-1-2)

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 (MR)

DYNAMITE

MAR220612

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Darick Robertson

"All-new oversized Dust-Jacketed Hardcover printing collecting 26 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, currently running on Amazon Prime! Contains the stories: Herogasm, The Self-Preservation Society, Nothing Like it in the World, La Plume de Ma Tante Est Sur La Table, The Instant White-Hot Wild, What I Know, The Innocents, Believe, and Highland Laddie. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more! Collecting The Boys (2006) #31-47, The Boys: Herogasm #1-6, The Boys: Highland Laddie #1-6, along with a complete cover gallery."In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: $99.99

MAR220613

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS SGN ED HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 0-1-2)

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR220495

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun (A/CA) Darick Robertson

All-new, oversized, dust-jacketed hardcover printing collecting 30 amazing issues of the critically-acclaimed series, now airing on Amazon Prime!

Contains the stories: Proper Preparation and Planning; Barbary Coast; The Big Ride; Butcher, Baker and Candlestickmaker; Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men; The Bloody Doors Off; and You Found Me. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, introductions, alternate covers, and more!

Contains The Boys #49-72, plus the mini-series The Boys: Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker.In Shops: Jul 06, 2022 SRP: $99.99

APR220496

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS SGN ED HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2)