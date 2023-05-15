"The Chip" – Oni Releases Secret Xino Ashcan to 300 Stores To coincide with next Monday's FOC date for Xino#1, Oni has sent out 300 copies of an unannounced black-and-white Xino#1 Ashcan to comic shops

You can tell that new One Press publisher Hunter Gorinson spent time with the Bad Idea Comics boys, can't you? At ComicsPRO 2023, Oni Press made a splash with multiple announcements including the hire of Boom veteran Sierra Hahn as Editor-in-Chief, the announcement of the upcoming Rick and Morty manga, and a new series to top it all off: Xino#1, the first issue of a new "subversive science fiction" anthology from a top-heavy list of notable creators, including Chris Condon and Nick Cagnetti, Melissa Flores and Daniel Irizarri, Phil Hester, and Jordan Thomas (Weird Work) and Shaky Kane. Subsequent issues of the three-issue, 40-page series will also see notable additions like David Lapham & Maria Lapham , Alex Segura & Zander Cannon, and more.

Well, just two weeks after sneaking a "Secret Edition" of Cullen Bunn & Arjuna Susini's Lamentation #1 into stores that qualified for the company's returnability initiative for creator-owned titles, Oni is following up with another retailer-centric sneak attack that's decidedly more Xino. To coincide with next Monday's FOC date for Xino#1, Oni has sent out 300 copies of an unannounced black-and-white Xino#1 Ashcan, featuring an advance, inks-only copy of the story, "The Chip," from issue #1 by Chris Condon and Nick Cagnetti that certainly sets the tone with a premise that's somewhere between David Fincher's The Game and peak Philip K. Dick. The only information released so far is from this cryptic retailer email distributed by Oni this morning:

But one eagle-eyed retailer has already snuck Bleeding Cool a few advance shots of the book which arrived with today's Lunar Distribution shipments:

So: Is your store one of the lucky 300? And, if you're lucky enough to get your hands on a copy, will "The Chip" follow in the footsteps of other hot market promo books like Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs' Local Man ashcan or Matt Kindt and David Lapham's The Hero Trade? Seems that you can take the boy out of Bad Idea but you can't take the Bad Idea out of the boy.

The 40-page Xino #1 is on sale June 14, 2022 with covers by Matt Lesniewski, Andre Lima Araujo, Matt Sheean & Malachi Ward and Shaky Kane.