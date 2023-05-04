The Darkness we Brought Back- Aftershock Free Comic Book Day Preview This weekend sees a prominent launch from AfterShock for Free Comic Book Day, with the launch of their Seismic Stories imprint.

At the end of last year, Bleeding Cool had run a number of stories concerning the comic book publisher AfterShock Comics and what hadseemed an inability to pay their freelance comic book creators what was due to them. Bleeding Cool then revealed that AfterShock Comics of Sherman Oaks, California, and their partner studio Rive Gauche Television had filed for bankruptcy, owing comic creators five-figure sums. Since then things have been a little quiet on the AfterShock Comics front with far smaller solicitation lists than usual.

This weekend sees a prominent launch from AfterShock for Free Comic Book Day, however, with the launch of their Seismic Stories imprint, with an exclusive prelude to the upcoming The Darkness We Brought Back YA graphic novel from Alex Segura, Rex Ogle and Joe Eisma, and a new Animority store from Marguerite Bennett. Here's a preview of what's coming and, we hope, better things to come for all? Though maybe the creators involved don't feel that way… It's a Gold title for Free Comic Book Day, though, so should be in all participating comic book stores.

FCBD 2023 SEISMIC STORIES

SEISMIC

DEC220001

(W) Alex Segura, Rex Ogle, Marguerite Bennett (A) Joe Eisma, TBD

In the small town of Arcadia Heights sits an abandoned house with an open door, daring anyone to enter it. Soon a ragtag band of teenage misfits will do just that and return with a darkness the likes of which this world has never seen.

Featuring an original prologue to THE DARKNESS WE BROUGHT BACK, a YA OGN from the minds of Alex Segura, Rex Ogle and Joe Eisma, plus an all-new story from the critically acclaimed and much loved world of ANIMOSITY, written by series creator, Marguerite Bennett! A perfect blend of fun, suspense, adventure and intrigue, SEISMIC STORIES breaks new ground in the AfterShock FCBD tradition.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: TeenIn Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: PI