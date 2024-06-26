Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, red band

The Differences Between Blood Hunt #4 And Red Band Edition (Spoilers)

We have been comparing the differing scenes for Marvel's standard issues of the Blood Hunt mini-series and the bagged Red Editions.

Article Summary Blood Hunt #4 Red Band offers 4 extra pages with revealing content.

Blade is uncovered as ancient vampire Varnae with an expanded history.

Marvel Unlimited users search for Varnae's historical appearances.

Moon Knights' attack gets an exclusive double splash in the Red Band.

We have been comparing the differing scenes, issue by issue, for Marvel's standard issues of the Blood Hunt mini-series by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz, and the bagged Red Band versions as it kicks off a major Marvel event. That began with Blood Hunt #1 and Doctor Strange being stabbed in the back in the standard version, but ripped asunder in the Red Band version. In Blood Hunt #2, you basically had Schrödinger's Doctor Strange. As Blood Hunt #3 saw a single splash page stretched into two pages and more changes. So what of Blood Hunt #4 out today? What do you get for your extra dollar? Well, basically, you get four pages, extra, two double pages, rather than altered art.

So this page before the double pages, changes Blade's dialogue, splits it up. As Blade, now revealed to be the ancient and oldest vampire, Varnae, giving a potted history of the character, denied to standard readers. Basically like the British getting the Pyramids Of Mars Tales Of The TARDIS mini-episode and no one else. Looking at Varnae's history in Atlantis as previously established decades ago.

And how the creation of the vampire state of being was once concocted by the very Atlanteans themselves. And the bloodline of Varnae has infected all vampires since.

As we mentioned before, Marvel Unlimited will be buzzing with people tracking down previous appearances. And then it resolves to the dialogue previously split.

With the standard version not needing to repeat himself.

And then, when the Moon Knights make their attack, you get a double splash page denied the standard version, but blazing away in the Red Band bagged dollar extra version.

Let's just zoom in on those words of Konshu.

I am sure that won't cause any problems once Blade and the vampire nation have been dealt with, right? A horde of undead Moon Knights on the street? Maybe this will be dealt with in Moon Knight #0… if I can find a copy. Have you seen any out there?

Blood Hunt #4 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz is published today.

