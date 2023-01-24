The First Soviet Gorilla In Space- Josif 1957 #1 From CEX April 2023 Josif 1957 #1 by Davide Barzi and Fabiano Ambu comes from CEX in April 2023, looking at the first primate in space, Josif.

Josif 1957 #1 by Davide Barzi and Fabiano Ambu tells the story of Josif, the first gorilla in space, sent up by the Soviets in 1957 and named after Stalin himself. And who suffered an even more ignominious fate. Published by CEX as part of their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, take a look below.

JOSIF 1957 #1 (OF 2) CVR A

CEX PUBLISHING

FEB231258

FEB231259 – JOSIF 1957 #1 (OF 2) CVR B – 6.99

FEB231260 – JOSIF 1957 #1 (OF 2) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SPACE ODYSSEY HOMAGE – 6.99

(W) Davide Barzi (A / CA) Fabiano Ambu

Debuting the work of Italian super star artist Fabiano Ambu! You know about Laika, the Cosmonaut dog sent into orbit on Sputnik 2. But no one knows about JOSIF, the first gorilla in space! Born on Josif Stalin's birthday and subjected to terrible genetic experiments, Josif soon grew far too powerful. The leadership of the Soviet Union did all they could to stop him. But not everything went as planned!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 6.99

FIRST THREE ONE SHOT CVR A

CEX PUBLISHING

FEB231256

(W) Chris Paliqaw, Atung Yupas (A / CA) Chang Sheng

The age of humanity begins! The first three people on Earth burst out of a rock womb to find themselves in a paradise of talking animals and obedient firewood. But two men and one woman is one man too many, and enough… never is. Inspired by the real-life creation legends of the Tayal people of Taiwan. Introducing legendary Taiwanese artist Chang Sheng to Western audiences for the first time!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 7.99

FIRST THREE ONE SHOT CVR B

NORTHERN STEELE GN

CEX PUBLISHING

FEB231261

(W) Scott Schmidt (A / CA) Slobodan Jovanovic

In 1897, the world descended upon the frozen hills of the Yukon Territory, mad with gold fever. But little did they know the perils and pitfalls that awaited them. A trail lined with dead horses and stalked by a man-killer, a haunted cave mined by an army of the dead, and an endless swamp teeming with terrible serpents. And even then there was more. Enter the legendary Sam Steele of the North-West Mounted Police, commander of men and master of the wilderness. With knife and pistol, horse and saber, brute strength and keen mind, the mightiest Mountie of them all takes to the task of saving the gold-seekers from men and monsters alike.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR A SCHMALKE

CEX PUBLISHING

FEB231262

FEB231263 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR B SCHMALKE – 4.99

FEB231264 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIENKIE – 4.99

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Malena's backstory is revealed, as the students continue their journey through the underground city of Scholomance towards the Academy of Black Magic. The children and Headmaster are met by Ornansis, a vampiric creature who will pick their class's weathermaker (an untouchable student). Malena lets Matthew know there could be a sinister plot underway by other students who wish to thin out the competition.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits