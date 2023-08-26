Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: flash, mike deodato, si spurrier, The Flash

The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing

Si Spurrier is writing the new Flash relaunch from DC drawn by Mike Deodato, pitched as a cosmic horror. And yes, that is a very different tone.

Si Spurrier is writing the new Flash relaunch from DC Comics, drawn by Mike Deodato and pitched as a cosmic horror. And yes, that is a very, very different tone to the Flash that Jeremy Adams was writing, and the recent movie. This weekend is Final Order Cut-Off for The Flash #1 so Spurrier wanted to let folks know what is coming.

Spurrier posted on Twitter/X: "If you thrilled to Immortal Hulk… if you look back fondly to the Saga of the Swamp Thing — its Anatomy Lesson and American Gothic — then you're going to dig on our curious kool aid. No prior knowledge necessary." And also calling it "The biggest, bravest launch of my career, with @mikedeodato at my side. If you've read it or are simply psyched, help spread the word. Preorders make a real difference."

Immortal Hulk by Si's X-Men colleague Al Ewing and Joe Bennett told new Hulk stories about creatures being resurrected and a road trip to explore those effects in a fashion compared to Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch's work on Swamp Thing, including Anatomy Lesson that rewrite just what Swamp Thing was, and American Gothic, which used the character to examine many other stories across the country, all leading to one big conclusion.

In mathematics, an attractor is a set of states toward which a system tends to evolve. A Strange attractor, as named by David Ruelle and Floris, is one that has a fractal structure. And that's about as far as I'm going to go with it.

Talking to retailers in a DC Comics video, Si Spurrier expanded on the comic book launch."This is a monumental new start. DC's invited us to oversee a wild shift in tone for this book," Spurrier says of this run on The Flash. "It's a real gambit for such an iconic brand, but I think you'll see it works really well."

"We're taking everything that sings about these characters—Silver Age vibes, cutting-edge ideas, humanity at its best, and high-octane action—then we're folding it all, slowly and steadily, towards cosmic horror. This isn't just a book about a guy who runs fast, it's a book about a world that has forgotten how to stop."

"At first, Wally West is very much our central character. Fans love him, he's the sidekick who made it. But all your favourites are woven into my tapestry. Barry Allen, Impulse, Max Mercury, Ace, Liberty Belle. They all have really major roles to play. And all of your favourite Rogues, too: Gorilla Grodd, Mirror Master, the Folded Man, and many, many more. Deep, deep cuts, but always skewed though a broken prism."

"If you want a useful touchpoint for your customers, think of Saga of the Swamp Thing. That slow build of the 'American Gothic' arc, or the genre twist of 'The Anatomy Lesson.' In the same way, we're taking these familiar characters, but digging deeper to change the tone, and giving them dark new life. I think that gives this book huge appeal."

The Flash #800 preview gives an idea of what the Flash art style will be like, with Mike Deodato creating a new version of the grid structure comic throughout Flash #1. A 5×4 central grid, with lots of panels being taken up by one image, whether divided or not, and many further bleed panels where desired.

FLASH #1 CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR & TRISH MULVIHILL

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Deodato Jr. (CA) Mike Deodato Jr, Trish Mulvihill

WALLY WEST RACES TOWARD THE FUTURE WITH ALL-STAR NEW CREATIVE TEAM SI SPURRIER AND MIKE DEODATO JR.! Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors. A new era for the Scarlet Speedster begins now from the team of Si Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers). Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/27/2023

FLASH #2 CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR & TRISH MULVIHILL

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Deodato Jr. (CA) Mike Deodato Jr, Trish Mulvihill

As Wally West faces massively powered-up old foes as well as a new, mysterious being, he encounters a group of alien explorers who are very interested in Wally's powers (which continue to glitch). Also, something seems to be literally bubbling up in Keystone City, as the new era for the Scarlet Speedster continues! New Character Debut: THE STILLNESS! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

FLASH #3 CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Deodato Jr. (CA) Mike Deodato Jr

After the arrival of the Stillness last issue, the alien speedsters begin traveling around the world, with Max Mercury watching their every move. Meanwhile, Wally encounters another former foe who's gotten a major upgrade–the Folding Man–while entering a new location beyond time called the Gallery…what hidden truths does this place hold for the Flash? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

