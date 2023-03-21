The Flash Family Get A New Group Cry In Flash #795 It is just possible that I may miss Jeremy Adams on The Flash, but at least he's going out with a bang ahead of The Flash #800.

It is just possible that I may miss Jeremy Adams on The Flash, but at least he's going out with a bang ahead of The Flash #800. And before he leaves, he leaves behind a family cry for The Flash, now that it has grown into something closer to the Fantastic Four, with everyone getting up to superspeed.

"Flash Family Forward!" – will that survive Adams? It doesn't really seem to gel with the cosmic horror storylines that upcoming writer Si Spurrier is promising. Unless it's the Flash family forward into a maw of flesh-shredding tentacles… I think maybe we might all need a group cry.

FLASH #795 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members, while Barry tries to find a way to stop the Fraction once and for all. Surprises abound as the past is revisited and we hurtle toward the end of the One-Minute War!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023

FLASH #796 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Fernando Pasarin, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/4/2023

FLASH #797 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Serg Acuna (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's a super-speed misadventure in babysitting as Kid Flash watches Jai and Irey, the Flash's children! When a sleepover goes awry, Ace has to bring back the twins, Maxine, and a few new friends from across time and space!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

FLASH #798 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin – Oclair Albert (CA) Taurin Clarke

Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

FLASH #799 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin – Oclair Albert (CA) Taurin Clarke

Uncovering the truth about what happened to their third child, Wally and team must infiltrate the dangerous compound known as the Nest in hopes of saving their newborn, while battling the formidable Granny Goodness!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023

FLASH #800

(W) Various (A) Various

Written by Jeremy Adams, Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Geoff Johns, and Simon Spurrier Art by Fernando Pasarin & Oclair Albert, Todd Nauck, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Scott Kolins, and Mike Deodato Jr. An oversize anniversary issue concludes writer Jeremy Adams's acclaimed tenure, with special guests Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, and Geoff Johns joining the celebration! As the Adams run races to the finish line, get a prelude to the new Dawn of DC chapter of the Fastest Man Alive's adventures from the dream team of Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023