The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)

Ever since Chris Claremont and John Byrne did Days Of Future Past, the future of mutants has always been a thing. Dystopian futures sending back agents to prevent their existence, with other sent back to thwart that. House Of X turned that on its head by having an idyllic utopia sending back machines to prevent its existence by destroying Krakoa in its crib.

But it turns out they may have to go back further than that, Krakoa was a thing over a million years ago, now defined as the very thing that inspired the Celestials to create The Machine, a sentient expression of the Earth under the control of the Eternals. Today' Avengers also gives us more of a look at the Avengers those Celestials inspired from back then as well.

No Phoenix for Odin, though. No Phoenix! Well, Marauders is going back in time even further now, to find mutants from a billion years ago, who birthed the entient bacteria Arkea and Sublime as a biological weapon.

Sorry, two billion years ago. Why quibble over a billion or so? As to the Oxygen Wars… that is a thing. Two billion years ago, there was a phenomenon called the Great Oxidation Event, as only micro-organisms lived on the Earth and when they photosynthesized, they altered the chemical composition of the atmosphere, creating a glut of oxygen, then exhausted nutrients needed to create oxygen, and knocked the Earth's atmosphere off-kilter, and a massive drop in life, from 80% to 99.5% of all life.

Of course, these mutants look a lot bigger than micro-organisms. But back to the future – famously House Of X set up plenty of visions of futures yet to come, but also of a wider galaxy and universe, how civilisations gaining greater advancement, could become victims of others, including the Phalanx, creating all manner of collapsed technological sentient singularities, hive minds across light years, and more. It looked as if the Xbooks would explore that territory after the establishment of Krakoa, but Jonathan Hickman stepped away as the rest of the Xbooks team wanted to continue the Krakoan-set stories for some time, so we never got Act Two.

But could the new Legion Of X #7 start to be exploring that territory? As Warlock – in his astral plane form – starts counting down the process of hos his specials spreads galactically. But how Legion's setting up of The Altar is just the kind of thing to get that kind of attention.

In the Krakoan future, the mutants defeat the invading Phalanx. It is that event that causes the machines to creat Orchis in the past to destroy Krakoa, and ensure a machine paradise over a mutant one…

And they are coming. Or rather, they will be. Might they bring Jonathan Hickman with the,?

However, Sabretooth & The Exiles #1 has a very real clear and present danger. A danger that is bigger, and worse than Sabretooth.

An individual who had never really stood out before, even as she played in some very dubious groups indeed. Welcome to Dr Barrington.

She makes even The Beast look angelic at this moment.

And as we have seen in today's Wolverine, that's really hard to do.

It's not that she's into torture or anything like that.

She just doesn't care when it happens as a side-effect of whatever experiment she is carrying out or information she is acquiring.

Or the waste that is generated. Looks like X-Corp will have their job cut out identifying candidates for resurrection amongst this lot. After all, for Dr Barrington, there is precedent here.

Any resemblance to the Barrington Declaration is, I am sure, entirely coincidental…

LEGION OF X #7

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220998

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ben Harvey

MONSTROUS TERROR HITS MUTANTKIND! Something monstrous is afoot! Nightcrawler has developed some very uncanny physical features – and he's not the only one. MeanCypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane. Will the Legionnaires be able to untangle this web of threats before it envelops mutantkind? RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #27

MARVEL COMICS

SEP221005

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE! WOLVERINE's been sold out. BANNISTER's been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something…different about Logan. Wolverine's saga in the Krakoan era takes a savage turn with a decision – and a betrayal – that changes everything! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

AXE JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220886

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Pasqual Ferry

THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

SABRETOOTH AND EXILES #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220938

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Ryan Stegman

SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS!

The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free – and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down – even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

AVENGERS #62

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220857

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Garron, Javier

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES: CONCLUSION! The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99