The Grateful No-Longer Dead In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

As last week's X-Men #5 shows (though some stores may only be receiving it today (or next week)) there are ructions afoot over the revelations that mutants have been bringing themselves back from the dead on the island of Krakoa, as Daily Bugle hack Ben Urich is on the case.

Though the X-Men and Krakoans are doing their best to keep it a secret. In Trial Of Magneto #4, everyone is stumbling over their words in front of non-mutants Wiccan and Speed, who are not part of the Krakoan set. And so when talking about the revival of their mother, the Scarlet Witch…

…well, they just have to be a bit careful. Even if they are also being a bit obvious.

While over in Marauders #26, Harry Leland, the Black Bishop of the Hellfire Club, has been revived as well, and is rather happy about his new lot.

But as he is appointed the new UN ambassador for Krakoan X-Men…

… he also has to watch his words considering his death in Uncanny X-Men was rather public at the time.

While the mutant circuitsi n New Mutants #26 have got their own problems in their battle against the Shadow King and those he has turned…

And they even managed to remember a forgotten scene from X-Men Blue a fair few years ago…

As we see the return of Rahne Sinclair's secondary mutation, transforming from one large wolf into a pack of smaller wolves…

Forget the resurrection protocols, Ben Urich, surely the transformation into five different smaller versions of yourself would make headline news as well? Oh and talking of headlines, The Trial Of Magneto was, apparently, not originally planned to be called as such. Which might explain why in issue 4, Magneto makes less than one page worth of appearances, and says just one word.

And that's it. Surely the accused is allowed to be heard? And a) got to love those mutant circuits…

… but sometimes when faced with an enormous threat…

…such as the kaiju in Trial Of Magneto or Fin Fang Foom in Marauders…

… you have to find your own secondary mutation, right Bobby?

