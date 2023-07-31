Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

The Justice Society Of America Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow (Spoilers)

The Justice Society of America has been a superhero team out of time and space. Especially when it comes to the DC Comics schedules,

The Justice Society of America has been a superhero team out of time and space. The return of the Justice Society, teased with DC Rebirth and followed through with Infinite Frontier and Flashpoint Beyond, has seemed to live in all timezones simultaneously. Hidden in the past, present in the… present and destroyed in the future. Tomorrow's Justice Society Of America #5 from by Geoff Johns, Mikel Janin and Jerry Ordway sees their time-travelling for Degaton moving to have power in the past, present and future, with a Justice Society of Degaton.

This necessitates fighting him on three fronts, with a Jsutie Society Of America in the past where they were created, the present where they fight now, and a future that is still to be determined.

And yes, that does mean they double up on occasion.

But also gives them the sense of something beyond even that… something to come from DC Comics in the future?

And remember, you'll have to wait till September for issue 6… though October will also bring Wesley Dodds, Jay Garrick and Alan Scott ongoing series.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Huntress's journey through time comes to a head as the person chasing her through the timeline has finally caught up to her. Is the end of the line for Helena Wayne?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this tie-in to The Dawn of DC! Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both? What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #8 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

As Huntress settles into her new place in the present day, the Justice Society comes face-to-face with a long-lost team: the Justice Society Dark! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

