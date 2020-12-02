How Rare Is The King In Black #1 Thing Secret Variant Cover?

So, yes, The King In Black #1 came out today. Bleeding Cool reviewed it earlier in the week courtesy of a Marvel Unlimited leak, and we took a peek of how it was playing out more widely in the Marvel Universe. But should we have been paying more attention to the cover?

It turns out that Marvel slipped a variant cover into the print run, taking the standard cover and swapping out the Hulk for the Thing. As one does. Bleeding Cool has managed to work out through a) sources and b) mathematics that there is one copy of the Thing secret variant for every seven copies of the standard Hulk version. Known as a 1:7 cover to aficionados of such things.

Naturally, eBay has noticed. Copies are currently selling for around $11 to $18, depending…

Worth checking your copy to see if you were one of the lucky one in seven? You could use the proceeds to buy the next few issues. Or maybe some Thing completely different.

KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200496

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

DARKNESS REIGNS! After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC's Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiote! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99