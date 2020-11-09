The King In Black Panther From Marvel Comics In 2021?

In the upcoming King In Black event from Marvel Comics, there are a number of tie-in titles that seem to be chosen because they already have "Black" in their title. Black Cat and The Black Knight are prime examples. But what of one title most prominently with that in its title which has been on hold? Bleeding Cool reported a while back that Ta-Nehisi Coates would be concluding his run on Black Panther later in 2021, but Bleeding Cool gets the word that we are to expect a King In Black Panther Special for February 2021. As well as a Fantastic Four King In Black special too. It does help to demonstrate the extent to which The King In Black event will criss-cross the Marvel Universe, even taking in comic books not advertised as such, such as the most recent Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Here are the current King In Black-related titles for January 2021…

VENOM #32

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

KING IN BLACK ARRIVES!

• EDDIE BROCK is about to face the biggest challenge of his life…but he's not alone.

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

SEANAN McGUIRE (W) • FLAVIANO (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

GWEN STACY ENTERS THE FRAY AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse!

But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN & FRANK TIERI (W) • GUIU VILANOVA & DANILO BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by TONY MOORE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TONY MOORE

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 3)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

KINGPIN'S KILLERS VERSUS AN ARMY OF UNKILLABLE DRAGONS!

An army of evil space dragons have come to attack Earth and are starting with New York. MAYOR FISK has a plan for that. Assembling a group of killers, mercenaries, and just generally pretty horrible people like TASKMASTER, RHINO, STAR, MR. FEAR, and BATROC THE LEAPER, Mayor Fisk tasks them with saving the city or die trying…or die right then and there. The fate of the entire world may rest in the hands of the absolute worst people in the Marvel Universe. What could go wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1

SIMON SPURRIER (W) • JESUS SAIZ (A) • Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by Jesus Saiz

Variant cover by Benjamin Su

Hidden Gem Variant cover by Tod Smith

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

Forces collide!

Take a trip with SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN as he aligns himself with…KANG THE CONQUEROR? That can't be right.

Be here in January to see how the pieces fit as Spider-Man heads to space!

You'll never guess who else is here to help Spidey! (Hint: She's on the cover!)

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by JIM SHOOTER, TOM DEFALCO

& DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MIKE ZECK, RON FRENZ

& MARK BAGLEY

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by INHYUK LEE

Go back in black with Spider-Man and his symbiotic suit as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, amid the chaos of Secret Wars, there comes a costume in MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 from the titanic team of Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck! But there's more to the outfit than meets the eye — as Spider-Man, the ferocious Puma and the Fantastic Four all discover in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #256-258 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz! Plus: A mighty Marvel team-up of legendary Spidey creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley results in a poignant tale featuring the late, lamented police captain Jean DeWolff, from VENOM SUPER SPECIAL #1!

112 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

DRAGON VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TATTOO VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game — and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK CAT #2

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by ARIST DEYN

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

A CLASSIC GAME OF CAT AND…SYMBIOTE?

• Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself!

• If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed – THIS ISSUE, Felicia gets her own ANTI-VENOM COSTUME!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W) • NINA VAKUEVA (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PROFILE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him — starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 (OF 4)

JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk (W) • NINA VAKUEVA (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Profile variant cover by Phil Noto

SAVE THE SENTRY – SAVE THE VALKYRIES – SAVE THE EARTH!

Knull and his symbiote horrors have come to Earth, and now all Jane Foster sees when she looks at that big blue globe…is a vision of death. Most of Earth's heroes are locked in battle on the ground, and it's up to Jane and the Sentry to protect the rest! But Knull's power has spread over the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #10

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A/C)

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3 (OF 5)

KURT BUSIEK (W)

BEN DEWEY & JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

THE BLACK TIDE lay waste to all that lies before them, cutting a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor. The only chance to stop them may lie with ATTUMA's people — and if that fails, nothing stands between The Black Tide and Atlantis itself. A tragedy that will impact Atlantean history forever, and transform friendship into enmity. The secrets of THE KING IN BLACK are buried here.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can't save it alone.

• It's a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD…

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in…

• THREE…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

"BLACK SKIES" PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker's Island — which he promptly breaks out of with the help of…DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE UNION #2 (OF 5)

PAUL GRIST (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

variant cover by JOHN McCREA – APR200880

Design Variant by R.B. SILVA – APR200881

A FRACTURED UNION?!

• THE UNION must battle for their lives (and each other) as KNULL's Invasion crescendos!

• Thrust unto the global stage, will they be able to prove themselves as a team or will they crumble as the world watches?

• Plus, a devastating blow to the fledgling team rocks them to their very core!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200879

S.W.O.R.D. #2

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V – and can the Earth survive it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99