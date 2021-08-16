The Multiversal Masters Of Evil Come To Avengers #50/#750

Okay, someone else is going to have to do the maths on this. But Marvel Comics is saying that Avengers #50 out in November will also be Avengers #750, if you add up all the Avengers volumes together. But…. hang on, Avengers #10 of this volume was also Avengers #700. So where did the extra ten issues come from to turn #50 into #750? Well, the Avengers: No Road Home series was shoved in to bump the numbers up…

Anyway, the erroneously numbered Avengers #750 will be a 96-page issue with artists including Carlos Pacheco, Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness, and Javier Garrón and will introduce The Multiversal Masters Of Evil Come To Avengers #50/#750, as seen in this weekend's Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk.

Throughout this supersize extravaganza, fans will also witness the shocking conclusion of "World War She-Hulk", finally learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers, uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor, watch the Avengers recruit some surprising new members, and follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

"It's such an honor to be a part of issue #750 of AVENGERS, and I'm looking to celebrate the rich history of the title and its iconic characters by using this issue as the gargantuan-sized kick-off for a story that'll be as wildly sweeping and swing-for-the-fences epic as it can possibly be," Aaron said. "It's not just that everything I've been doing in the last 50 issues of AVENGERS has been leading to this, but there are threads feeding into the next year's worth of stories that stretch back to most every major series I've ever written in my 15 years at Marvel Comics."

In addition, author Christopher Ruocchio, known for The Sun-Eater series, makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside superstar artist Steve McNiven in a bonus story starring Thor.

AVENGERS #50/#750

Written by JASON AARON & CHRISTOPHER RUOCCHIO

Art by AARON KUDER, CARLOS PACHECO, ED MCGUINNESS, JAVIER GARRÓN & STEVE MCNIVEN

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 11/17!