The Nerd Store Buys Dr. Volt's Comic Connection in Salt Lake City

Dr. Volt's Comic Connection of Salt Lake City, Utah, is named after the original owner of the store who used to be a pro-wrestler and who named the store after his character. The store passed through a number of hands and was sold to current owner Dave Landa twenty years ago in 2001. Or that was the situation – it is now changing. The store's Facebook page posted the big news.

After 20 years of ownership, Dr. Volt's Comic Connection in Salt Lake City, Utah, is once again changing hands. The newly former owner, David "Dave" Landa, is turning to a new chapter in his career. Recently graduated from the University of Utah with his bachelor's degree in environmental science, Dave will be looking to put his new skills to work instructing the next generation of learners.

"It's been an honor to serve the comic book community of Utah for so many years! I started as a regular customer of Dr. Volt's and became the owner because of my love for comics and the bonds the medium creates between fans as we discuss who would win in a fight between the Hulk and Superman," said Landa. "I will cherish all of the memories, friendships, and great stories we have made over the years. Thanks to everyone who supported the store through good times and bad. It has always meant the world to me. I believe I'm leaving you in very capable and caring hands."

The new owners are Charles and Roger Prows of The Nerd Store in West Valley City. A huge comic book fan himself, Prows jumped at the chance to be the latest proprietor of Utah's oldest comic book store."We love Dave and are sad to see him go, and we wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors. He has been a pillar of 'geek culture' in the state for a long time." said Prows. "We are very excited to continue to deliver the same level of excellent customer service, attention to detail, and a wide selection of products customers of both Dr. Volt's and The Nerd Store have come to expect."

Hold customers of Dr. Volt's will see no interruption in their comic book subscription services as well as any orders made for products.