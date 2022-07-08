The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022

I've got a table at the London Film & Comic Con from where I will be writing Bleeding Cool all weekend long. My table has just been merged with Torunn Grønbekk's so we are tabling together. I promise to be good. We've just done the Marvel Party Time together where I ended up hosting the panel as an emergency replacement for Kit Cox – and now it seems I will be moderating another three over the weekend. So if you are the show a) I'm at the table with the long line for Torunn, or at the following panels:

Friday

11AM: Marvel Party Time!

We're celebrating Spider-Man and The Hulk's 60th anniversary and what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday with Marvel creators, editors and experts talking about the history of "the House of ideas," what it's like to work for the publishing house, what makes a comic a Marvel comic, and what lies in store for the future? Derek Landy (Black Order, Falcon & Winter Soldier, Captain America/Iron Man), Torunn GrOnbekk (Captain Marvel, Punisher War Journal, Mighty Valkyries), Steve White (FORMER Marvel UK editor), and Russell Payne (The Jack Kirby Museum). Torunn GrOnbekk will be signing after the panel at 3pm-4pm.

Saturday

2PM: Thor's Birthday Tea Party!

To celebrate the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder film this week, and Thor's 60th birthday, This panel discusses Asgard's favourite son, his enduring appeal, and how he keeps looking so buff at 60! Torunn Gr0nbekk (Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor, Mighty Valkyries, Return of the Valkyries: King in Black), Roger Langridge (Thor: The Mighty Avenger, Bill & Ted) and The Jack Kirby Museum's Russell Payne. Torunn GrOnbekk will be signing after the panel at 3pm-4pm.

3PM: Comics and Multiple Media

Comics are hugely influential in other media, from film and TV to the growth in projects utilising Podcasts and comics simultaneously. What's involved in adapting comics in other media and WHAT'S the future of cross-platform entertainment?

Tony Lee (Doctor Who, Dodge & Twist, 2000 AD), award-winning podcast producers Dr. Lance Dann (The Rez, Blood Culture), Andrew Mark Sewell (Dan Dare, I, Robot), Helen Quigley (Venna's Planet, Mahabharata Now), and veteran comics writer/editor John Freeman (Doctor Who, Marvel UK).

SUNDAY

1pm: 45 Years of Thrillpower

2000 AD celebrates its 45th birthday with stalwarts from across the decades. Come and find out how 2000 AD has survived and out-lived nearly every single British comic and what lies in store for its future! Dave Gibbons (Dan Dare, Harlem Heroes), John Higgins (Judge Dredd), Chris Weston (Killing Time, Canon Fodder), Rob Williams (Low Life, The Ten-Seconders), and William Simpson (Rogue Trooper). Dave Gibbons will be signing after the panel at 2pm-3pm.