The Panels, Workshops And Exhibitions Of Thought Bubble 2024

Thought Bubble has announced the full programme of panels, guest signings, workshops and exhibitions for this year’s comic convention

Thought Bubble has announced the full programme of panels, guest signings, workshops and exhibitions for this year's comic convention taking place in Harrogate next month, across the 16th and 17th of November. Highlights from the two-day programme include DSTLRY Presents: The Art of The Cover, in which Emma Rios, Jock, Sweeney Boo, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay and Dani discuss the art of condensing plotlines into singular images. Tini Howard and Sweeney Boo will appear in conversation with comics journalist Alex Fitch, while Chip Zdarsky will take the audience and host Kofi Smiles on a crash course through a career encompassing Howard The Duck, Sex Criminals and his new foray into comic book journalism. Leading up to the convention, the Thought Bubble Festival hosts a week of films, workshops, and talks, which will take place in Leeds and across Yorkshire.

Thought Bubble will host an exhibition of original works by the late, great comic artist Steve Dillon. Over 50 pieces will be curated by his family, including early work from 1978, when Steve was just 16 years old, covering 2000 AD, Judge Dredd, Dr Who, Hellblazer, and more.

Also announced today is The Joy of Children's Comics, which will see Children and Young People's Librarian Matthew Stoppard in conversation with artists and writers Laura Howell, Neill Cameron, Bernard Mensah and Sam Davies about their reasons for creating exciting stories for young minds. The Phoenix comic will host a pair of workshops in which kids can learn about comic making with Neill Cameron (Mega Robo Bros, Donut Squad) and Drawing Magical Creatures with Sam Davies (Tooth & Claw Academy for Magical Creatures).

This year's festival features the debut exhibition of Secrets of the Majestic, a new anthology of short comics from indie creators celebrating the infamous Harrogate Majestic hotel toilets and the return of the Vice Press x Thought Bubble collaboration, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of James Cameron's The Terminator with a new, officially licenced film poster by Florey.

As part of this year's festival and in partnership with The Lakes International Comic Art Festival and the British Council, Thought Bubble Festival is honoured to host 'Enter the Mulberry Tree and Fly Free'; an exhibition of work by 12 Palestinian comic creators. The first of its kind outside the Middle East and North Africa, the exhibition is curated by Lebanon-based writer, journalist and leading expert on Arab comics, George Khoury and will explore identity, geopolitics and deeply personal perspectives on Palestine.

Taking place over the final two days of the festival, Thought Bubble Comic Convention tickets are on sale now, with ticket options for families and students, while tickets for under 12s, carers, and over 65s remain totally free. Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the four huge halls of exhibitors.

