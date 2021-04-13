The Real Story Of Frank Miller & Otto Binder's Rorschach Séance Tape

In Rorschach #1 by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen published by DC Comics, we learned of a copy of a tape by Wil Myerson, a character based on Steve Ditko and who takes up the Rorschach identity in 2020, before trying, and failing to assassinate the Presidential candidate Turley.

The tape is based on a very real tape, made by veteran comic book creator, Otto Oscar Binder who died in 1974, best known as the co-creator of Supergirl and for writing Captain Marvel comics, but wrote over 4000 comic books in his life. Accompanying him is Randy Cox, notable comic book curator and vintage art collector, author of A Baby Boomer's Guide to Collecting Comic Books and Baseball Cards.

And then there is also the teenage Frank Miller In Otto Binder: The Life and Work of a Comic Book and Science Fiction Visionary by Bill Schelly, who died two years ago, he talks of the Miller driving with Randy Cox to visit Otto Binder in 1973, and the words on the tape are those that appear in Rorschach #1 – the only difference is that in Rorschach, they are not joined by Tom Fagan but joined by one Will Myerson, the fictitious comic book creator of Pontius Pirate.

And in today's Rorschach #7, the Detective visits Frank Miller to ask about the tape. It all taps into the conspiracy theories of Laura Cummings, Wil Myerson – and Frank Miller. We can compare and contrast with the Rorschach version and the version reported by Bill Schelly. Because Rorschach #1 doesn't give you the reams of text that Watchmen did, these pages from the Otto Binder book may add more. Buy the book to read the rest.

With theories about how the seance tape was actually getting messages from Dr Manhattan. And that's who Otto Binder's Spirit Man was.

And so Frank Miller, Wil Myerson and Laura Cummings get to make a new one.

As I said, this is the craziest comic book DC Comics have published in a very long time. And it gets crazier.

