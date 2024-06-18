Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: nightwing, Titans, Tough to be a sidekick in DC Comics today with Wonder Woman

The Role Of A Sidekick In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Tough to be a sidekick in DC Comics today with Wonder Woman #10, Batman #149, Titans #12 and Nightwing #115 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Exploring the nuanced depiction of sidekicks in recent DC Comics issues.

Young Bruce clone criticizes the dispensability of Robins in Gotham.

Titans face off against an android power replicator sent by Waller.

Dick Grayson and fellow sidekicks get a new base of operations in the city.

Spoilers! But today sees the publication of Wonder Woman #10, Batman #149, Titans #12 and Nightwing #115. And there is plenty of discussion regarding the role of a sidekick within them all. As Bruce Wayne talks to the Young Bruce clone that Zur-En-Arrh created whi has been posing as a new Robin on the streets of Gotham.

Or "an endless supply of disposable Robins" as Young Bruce puts it. The Wonder Women sidekicks have their own take on Robins.

That's because the Batmobile is not invisible. "Robin" does seem to get thrown around as something… lesser. Donna Troy has an idea of how well they are respected, thanks to Dick Grayson…

…while in Titans, Donna Troy, Dick Grayson and the rest get more respect for their own android power replicator sent by Amanda Waller to kill them all.

Batgirls Cassandra an Stephanie get a lot closer, while Damian Wayne kicks the can. Well,. he has a lot on his mind…

And while the Wonder Women may have their own battles with what Wonder Woman left behind for them all…

…over in Pennyworth Mansion, the Robins, Batgirls and others, Batman has bought them a new house in the city.

And it's one that people can actually see. But maybe it's not just the keys that former Robin Dick Grayson should be worried about being hidden?

That domino mask isn't fooling anyone.

Not for long that is…

