The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It's no easy trick using the actual commission of violence as a means of characterization. Still, The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 manages to pull it off as they introduce the final titular sidekick, Allison Sainte-Marie, who's like Kimmy Schmidt, adding the martial abilities of Dinah Lance and taking away the baggage of a possible connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling
The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Cover. Credit: Image Comics

The final television show for this "Chuck Norris gone even worse" analog incorporated a young, absolutely lethal woman who grew up on Trigger Keaton's martial arts the same way Christina Aguilera grew up on Mariah Carey runs (which is to say, "maybe doing it even better"). Four of the sidekicks, already tired from almost being horribly killed themselves several times, recruit the diminutive woman (with some reluctance from one party) to help keep them from getting killed … and this issue we find out why.

Kyle Starks is the king of the throwaway one-liner ("I'll stop your motion!") with a script that quips ruthlessly and entertains even in its quietest moments. The means of developing this perfect character of Sainte-Marie has to be experienced as describing it doesn't do its humor and depth justice. The artwork from Chris Schweizer and Liz Trice Schweizer may lack backgrounds now and then, but the visual storytelling is enthralling and never gives you a moment to let your mind drift. All eyes are on the page, as they should be.

It's no mean feat, but this issue is better than the two that went before. Well worth your money, even if you will admit that after a page or so, you'll even hate Trigger Keaton and maybe even be glad he's dead. RATING: BUY.

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3
By Kyle Starks, Chris Schweizer
Looking to increase their muscle to protect their scrawny necks, our trio of former sidekicks heads to the world of underground fighting to recruit a former sidekick and martial arts prodigy. But then they all get drunk, and it's a mess, folks. I think these folks might be dummies. But they're PROBABLY getting closer to solving the mystery. The ACTION MYSTERY THRILLER continues from CHRIS SCHWEIZER and KYLE STARKS!

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3
Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling
Review by Hannibal Tabu
8/10
Allison Sainte-Marie is here to make an impression in this hilarious, action-packed issue, and she really hopes you feel good about it afterward!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Hannibal Tabu

Hannibal Tabu is a writer, journalist, DJ, poet and designer living in south Los Angeles with his wife and children. He's a winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, winner of the 2018-2019 Cultural Trailblazer award from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, his weekly comic book review column THE BUY PILE can be found on iHeartRadio's Nerd-O-Rama podcast, his reviews can be found on BleedingCool.com, and more information can be found at his website, www.hannibaltabu.com. As well, alongside artist Demar Douglas, he will answer the question, "What is False Flag?" http://bit.ly/whatisfalseflag
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.