The Totality Comes To The DC Omniverse In Death Metal #7 (Spoilers)

It's Omniverse time! Death Metal #7 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo is published by DC Comics today. And it promises much, thanks to certain comic book stores selling copies early. From fighting by shoving planets in people's faces, to swearing demons, to a look ahead at Future State, the potential return of Alfred Pennyworth, to digs at Scott Lobdell and Dan DiDio and the shape and name of the DC Omniverse. And we have something called The Totality.

In Scott Snyder's Justice League comic books, The Totality was originally the oldest energy source in existence, and the power core from which the Multiverse was created. Inside the Totality is all knowledge in existence, including the answer to how the Multiverse was created, and by whom, all the power that Perpetua wielded before she was trapped in The Souce Wall. When the Source Wall was broken by the Justice League,, the Totality was released and send hurtling backwards in time toward the center of the Multiverse, Prime Earth.

William Payton was hit by a small piece of the Totality when the Stellaron-5 satellite attempted to capture a fragment of the its power decades before it would arrive in full, granting him a connection to the Totality and solar based abilities. Much later, Brainiac was able to redirect Will Payton's power to the Totality, restoring the physical form of Perpetua.

And now it's a name of a new shield against threats to reality, manned by villains and heroes alike. And which villains and heroes?

Is that Lex Luthor trying to do Diff'rent Strokes? And we also get an idea of where Martian Manhunter, Wally West and others will be in DC Infinite Frontier from March onwards, absent as they are from the new Justice League – with Hawkgirl doing double duty… as well as Mr Terrific, Talia Al Ghul and Vandal Savage. Team meetings must be a blast.

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

