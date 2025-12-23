Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, france, nick dragotta, paris, scott snyder

This Is How They Advertise Absolute Batman In Paris, France

Article Summary Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta launches in France, captivating Paris with bold promotion.

Urban Comics pushes the release with major marketing, including a large billboard in the Paris subway.

This new Batman story features Bruce Wayne with no wealth, manor, or Alfred—everything fans thought they knew is changed.

Described as explosive and gritty, the series follows a more raw Batman battling Black Mask’s gang in Gotham’s hardest areas.

The first Absolute Batman comic book collection by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta has been published in France, translated from the English. And it is getting a little publicity from the French publisher and licensor Urban Comics. As Felix Comic Art social media posts "ABSOLUTE BATMAN is taking over the world! Check out this giant billboard seen in the Paris subway! Photo courtesy of my pal, Fabrice…a museum curator soon to be a guest on The Felix Comic Art Podcast! Insight into the Lucas Museum and more! Stay tuned" Reproduced here with permission.

"Batman Sans Argent. Sans Manoir. Sans Alfred. Ouibliez Tout Ce Que Vous Pensiez Savoir" – that's "Batman without money, Without a Manor. Without Alfred. Forget Everything You Know." And a note from Nouvel Obs describing it as a new explosive series… Here's how the first volume is listed in France.

"Bruce Wayne ne part de rien. Il n'est pas le descendant d'un riche empire de Gotham City, il est le fils d'un professeur d'école publique qui, enfant, a vécu l'horreur inimaginable d'une fusillade, changeant à jamais la trajectoire de sa vie. Sans ressources illimitées pour le financer, sans manoir ni majordome pour s'occuper de lui, Bruce est devenu un Batman d'un genre tout à fait différent, à la fois cérébral et ultra musclé, vivant dans les quartiers les plus difficiles et les plus défavorisés de Gotham, loin de la haute société. Et alors que le gang de Black Mask sème la terreur dans la ville, il n'hésitera pas à déchainer un torrent de violence contre ses adversaires pour que le message soit clair : il y a un nouveau Batman en ville."

