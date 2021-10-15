Thor #18 Preview: With Nowhere Left to Turn, Thor Needs Throg

Thor #18 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and the titular god of thunder is totally freaking out just because his stupid hammer has been stolen. And it turns out his brother, Loki, isnt' interested in helping him find it. Well, has he tried retracing his steps? Your magical hammer is usually in the last place you look for it, in our experience. In any case, Thor has one more ally to turn to: Throg, the Frog of Thunder. Check out a preview below.

THOR #18

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211214

AUG211216 – THOR #18 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Olivier Coipel

MEET ASGARD'S NEW MASTER OF SPIES – THROG!

After the events of "Revelations," Thor has a top secret mission that only one trusted ally can carry out: Throg, the Frog of Thunder! Guest artist Pasqual Ferry makes a return trip to Asgard for this unique tale of otherworldly espionage, one that will have a profound

impact on the future of the Marvel Universe! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.