Thor #21 Preview: Thor vs. His Own Hammer in a Final Showdown

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Thor's issues with lifting his hammer have all but ruined the God of Thunder. Will he take a viagra before it's too late? Check out the preview below.

Thor #21

by Donny Cates & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 3 of 5 Thor has been beaten down, and the God of Hammers is about to make the final blow! Is this the end of the All-Father? Prophecies do come true, after all…but not always in the ways they are foreseen. For there is one last chance to save Thor – but at what cost?! Plus: The shocking origin of the mysterious God of Hammers is revealed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609539102121 – THOR 21 WALSH VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960609539102131 – THOR 21 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102141 – THOR 21 CREEES LEE CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

