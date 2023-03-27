Thor #32 Preview: Thor Wants Eater of Souls to Give Back His Daddy Thor needs to sort out his Daddy Issues for his hammer to remain potent in this preview of Thor #32.

Thor #32

by Donny Cates & Juan Gedeon, cover by Nic Klein

THOR VS. DOCTOR DOOM! It's THOR against DOOM in a battle of wits, morals and, of course…might! Doom's latest plot lies deep in Asgard's history. And nothing, not even time itself, will stop him from getting what he wants…except maybe for Thor, who must pursue him to protect reality itself!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609539103211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609539103221 – THOR 32 ASRAR INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539103231 – THOR 32 BRADSHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

