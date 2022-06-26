Thor: Lightning and Lament #1 Preview: Electrifying Man

Thor has a shocking surprise for the Absorbing Man in this preview of Thor: Lightning and Lament #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Thor: Lightning and Lament #1

by Ralph Macchio & Todd Nauck, cover by Ron Lim

The Mighty Thor has abandoned Asgard in her greatest hour of need, leaving the Realm Eternal in the hands of his half brother Loki, in the absence of its rightful ruler, Odin. With Asgard under assault by legions of trolls, and the Lady Sif hovering near death due to a possibly fatal wound suffered in battle, can anyone save the Golden City from annihilation?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620403800111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620403800121 – THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT 1 LUBERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

