Titan Launches Huge Detective At San Diego Comic Con, With Exclusive

Titan Comics will be launching the first issue of Huge Detective by Adam Rose and Magenta King, at San Diego Comic-Con,

Titan Comics will be launching the first issue of Huge Detective, their brand-new creator-owned mini-series by Adam Rose and Magenta King, at San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of going on sale in comic book stores. And it will come with an SDCC exclusive cover by Diego Yapur, in a copic print variant, at their Booth #5537. Described as Chinatown meeting The BFG, in a Fables fashion, you can hear Titan's Andrew Sumner talk it up right here.

The comic book itself will be published widely in August, but those who go to SDCC will get first dibs. Writer Adam Rose will be signing copies of this at the Titan Comics booth #5537 on Friday, July 26th, at 4 p.m., if you want to make it even more exclusive.

And if you are a publisher and/or creator launching anything at San Diego Comic-Con feel free to let me know. It's only a couple of weeks away… and I need to start working on that Party List that Bleeding Cool is so famous for as well. Just let me get home from the London Film And Comic Con first, okay?

HUGE DETECTIVE #1 (OF 5)

TITAN COMICS

JUN240399

(W) Adam Rose (A) Magenta King

AN ALL-NEW DETECTIVE NOIR OF GIGANTIC PROPORTIONS! CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG IN AN ORIGINAL SERIES Something HUGE is coming! WHEN A STRING OF MURDERS AND DISAPPEARANCES SWEEP THE UNITED STATES, A HUMAN AND A GIANT WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS ARE ON THE CASE! After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously. Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT. As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine. In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

