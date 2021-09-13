Titans United #1 Preview: Krakoa Invades the DC Universe?!

Titans United #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, kicking off a new seven-issue mini-series that will– hey, is that Cyclops?

My god! What are the X-Men doing in the DC Universe?! Is this some kind of inter-company war?! Check out the preview of Titans United #1 below.

TITANS UNITED #1 (OF 7)

DC Comics

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis (CA) Jamal Campbell

The Titans face their greatest challenge—their own powers! Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood kick off a thrilling new case that will lead one of their own to question not only their place on the team, but their very existence.

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $3.99