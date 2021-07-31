Todd, Image and CGC Offer Slabbed Signed 1:250 King Spawn #1 Variants

Well, they did it with Keanu Reeves andover at Boom Studios and now they are doing it with Todd McFarlane and Spawn. CGC, McFarlane and Image will be creating a Signature Series graded option for the King Spawn #1 signed-and-numbered 1:250 Retailer Incentive variant cover. Each will now receive a certificate of authenticity granted by CGC with each signed copy when customers submit the CGC coupon below to have it graded and sent back to them with a yellow CGC Signature Series Label included. CGC states that they will have an authorized witness at the signing with McFarlane and to further protect the authenticity and security of each signature, advanced measures have been taken so the COA cannot be replicated. Somehow.

King Spawn #1 continues the events from the recent Spawn's Universe #1 comic book and is projected to have even higher sales than the record-setting Spawn's Universe #1. However, the Signed 1:250 Retailer Incentive variant will be the lowest print run ever released by Todd McFarlane Productions. The exact print run number will be available after FOC on Monday, the 2nd of August. Additionally, each book will be hand-signed by McFarlane, with its own unique number on it. This is the only time McFarlane will sign the King Spawn #1 McFarlane retailer incentive issue. This incentive cover is exclusively offered to retailers that order 250 copies of King Spawn #1.

Those retailers who want to participate must become a CGC member if they are currently not, e-mail the Signature Series team that you will be submitting your signed King Spawn #1 with COA to CGC, prepare the comics for shipment with a COA for each, as well as the form sent by CGC, put TM on all sides of the box and then ship directly to the Signature Series team's attention.

Each copy of the King Spawn #1 limited quantity Signed 1:250 Retailer Incentive variant will be bagged and boarded and individually signed and numbered by McFarlane. Todd will be flying out to the Diamond headquarters in Baltimore prior to the release to the book and to select the best-of-the-best condition comic for each customer to be signed.

Image Comics will be shipping these variants as close to the release date of the regular King Spawn book as possible and will be packing them with additional care that they arrive at stores without damage. Because Image cannot guarantee that shipping damages will not occur in transit, there will be an opportunity for retailers to submit photo evidence of significantly damaged copies to their Diamond Customer Service representative at which point, Todd McFarlane states that he will make every attempt to make sure that every retailer is satisfied with their book. Note that Image does not guarantee any specific condition or minimum grade on the comics received. Damaged copies will also need to be sent back in order to qualify for a replacement. CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool but this article was created independently.