Batman & Heroes Reborn Beat Fortnite in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman beats Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 in the Bestseller List – but maybe only because no retailers had enough copies on hand. Orders for Zero Point #2 were even lower than for #1. And Heroes Reborn launches strong as well. Immortal Hulk is ramping up towards its conclusion but it will be the entry of ENIAC and Whalesville from Bad Idea Comics that may surprise most…

Batman #108 Heroes Reborn #1 Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 Amazing Spider-Man #65 Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 Immortal Hulk #46 Carnage Black, White & Blood #3 ENIAC #1 Whalesville #1 Hellions #11

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman Fortnite being number 1 again is no real surprise. Star Wars had a very strong showing with the opening issue for a big crossover event with a fan favorite character front and center with Boba Fett.

Ssalefish Comics: Miracle Molly flogged Heroes Reborn sales and Boba beat Spider-man in a week with relatively few other surprises. Invincible Red Sonja gets honorable mention because it got really close to the top ten which is more than any Red Sonja book in well over 10 years.

Rodman Comics: Fortnite #2 had even more people interested and hunting for the second issue than the first one. Word is getting out even more. Fortnite is also getting kids into the store. Granted they want the code the issue has, though at least it is bringing new people in. Strong sales this week.

Summit Comics: My biggest ordering miss for the week was Marjorie Finnegan Temporal Criminal. We ordered a lot and promoted it, but it just didn't get legs sadly. Eve #1 almost broke into our top 10. It's deserving of a little more love. I was also happy with the sales on Aftershock's Eden One-Shot. And Swamp Thing being in the top ten is great because it is some of the most solid storytelling with amazing art. Heroes Reborn was a real question mark on how it would do. Coming in above Spider-Man was good.

