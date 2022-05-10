TOLDJA: Red Hood As Green Lantern & How The Justice League Survived?

On the 28th of April, Bleeding Cool posted the headline "Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?" and followed up saying "I am told to expect him to be a Green Lantern on a new parallel Earth. And one that may be sticking around for a while." Today, Brandon Schreur of CBR posted the headline "EXCLUSIVE: Jason Todd Gets a Green Lantern-Powered Upgrade After the Justice League's Death" – who do they think they are, Borys Kit of The Hollywood Re-Reporter?

They confirmed that "Jason Todd, former Robin and current Red Hood" would be a Green Lantern in the upcoming Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern one-shot in August by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas, Fernando Blanco and Jack Herbert. And posted the variant cover above by Mario Foccillo for Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern, as well as new looks for the recently dead Green Lantern, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner, while noting that Jason Todd "has a new Green Lantern look that gives him emerald-powered arms and a new green mask while he holds some of his signature weapons."

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!"

Which suggests that, rather than die, the Justice League got shunted off to individual worlds by Pariah, to live happier, more fulfilling worlds, as he did with the Flash in recent storylines…

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 – Tom King (w) and Chris Burnham (a); Aquaman backup by Brandon Thomas (w) and Fico Ossio (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson (w) and Fernando Blanco (a); Hawkgirl backup by Nadia Shammas (w) and Jack Herbert (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 – Tini Howard (w) and Leila Del Duca (a); Martian Manhunter backup by Dan Watters (w) and Bandon Peterson (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1 – Stephanie Phillips (w) and Clayton Henry (a); Black Canary backup by Dennis Culver (w) and Nik Virella (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Batman #1 – Si Spurrier (w) and Ryan Sook (a); Zatanna backup by Meghan Fitzmartin (w) and Rebecca Isaacs (a)