Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Tan'Ax Tan'Azz

Tomorrow, DC Comics Publish A Hidden Prelude To The New Aquaman #1

Tomorrow, DC Comics publishes a hidden a prelude to the new Aquaman #1 from Jeremy Adams and Laura Braga, if you know where to look.

On Friday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Jeremy Adams and John Timm would be launching a new Aquaman comic book series from DC Comics in January. Promising the power to warp water, aquatelekenisis or hydrokinesis… And that he'll be turning up in Challengers Of The Unknown #2 as well. But it seems that this new Aquaman story will kick off in The Brave And The Bold #18 published tomorrow by DC Comics. With a story called Reflections by Jeremy Adams and Laura Braga.

Comic book reader Paul Braga noticed and asked on X, "Do I notice a @spacekicker story in Wednesday's Brave and the Bold #18. Wonder if the story will have any ripples to be felt in Aquaman?" Jeremy Adams (for it is he) replied, "This is a good bet! #Aquaman". Well, let's take an early Bleeding Cool peek, shall we?

With White Martian Tan'Ax Tan'Azz (first appearance!) monologuing evil plans, using ancient tomes buried within Atlantis.

And plotting to destroy the Earth to revive the environment of Mars. And trying to recruit Miss Martian and Jackson Hyde to his cause. Not that he gets anywhere of course. But it may suggest what will be happening in Aquaman next year… Brave And The Bold #18 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #18

(W) Christian Ward, Jeremy Adams, Various (A) Patric Reynolds, Laura Braga, Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

It runs through all of us–corrupting hope into fear, love into apprehension, and our strongest selves into our weakest. Its name is doubt, and when a mysterious new villain arrives with the ability to wield it as a weapon, Batman will face an inner journey unlike any he's ever experienced! Finally, Aquaman and Ms. Martian unite to face a threat with shocking ties to both of their pasts–and possibly their futures! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

AQUAMAN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by IVAN REIS, BRAD WALKER, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Deep Sea variant (Ultra Gloss) by BRAD WALKER ($9.99)

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/8/24

NEW POWERS, NEW MISSION…THE KING IS BACK, BABY! In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It's an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #2

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/15/25

THE CHALLENGERS FACE A DEEP SEA MYSTERY! The odyssey of the Challengers continues on the Watchtower and beyond! Bracing under the strict oversight of Mister Terrific in their investigation into the Godshock and still reeling from something Unknown rattling them all internally, it's June's turn to be shaken to the core when a strange rupture in the deepest part of the ocean draws the League's scrutiny…and awakens the most difficult creation of her Challenger past. Guest starring Batman, Aquaman, and the Sea Devils!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!