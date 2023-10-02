Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, spoilers, transformers

Transformers #1 Spoiler Variant Hits eBay, Reveals All…

Transformers #1, already sold out at Lunar Distributors, is going on sale in comic stores on Wednesday. And it has a spoiler cover...

Transformers #1, already sold out at Lunar Distributors, is going on sale in comic stores on Wednesday. And will be getting a second printing. But, as part of its first printing, it has a 1:100 spoiler variant cover which has already hit eBay, exposing the spoiler for all to see, such as it it.

But as Bleeding Cool pointed out after reading the comic, there really isn't that much to spoil. It's a really fun Transformers comic, written and drawn by someone who has a lot of fun doing it. Reprising a story from forty years ago, but done with a genuine loft, recrafting and just… making it a lot better than the first time out. We said "I mean, yes, some Transformers are present, some are not. Some are dead, some are not, some can be revived, some can not. But they are all robots, nothing lasts forever here."

Copies have sold on eBay for up to $150. So this is the spoiler variant cover… which reveals…

That Bumblebee is dead. And has a disembodied head in the hands of Starscream. But… you know? He's a robot. You can always put his head back on again. And it wouldn't be the first time…

Transformers #1 is published on Wednesday, and a second print will be available on the 1st of November.

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230407

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE! Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation. Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before!In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $4.99 TRANSFORMERS #2 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230549

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #3 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT230531

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE! Outnumbered and overpowered, it's time for the Autobots to stand their ground, as Optimus Prime goes to toe to toe with Skywarp!In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

