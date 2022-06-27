Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set

We have received a lot of interesting Transformers crossover figures in the past couple of years with X-Men, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and even Top Gun. Well, Hasbro has done something even more insane this time as the world of Transformers is colliding with the world of Street Fighter. That is right; the hit fighting game is getting one mech upgrade are your favorite Transformers and Street Fighter characters become one. This Target Exclusive set is a two-pack and features Optimus Prime as Ryu and Megatron as M. Bison. It looks like these figures are just repaints of the bots giving us some very interesting creations.

Hasbro did load out these combinations, though, with each figure having Triple Changers modes. Optimus Prime's Ryu goes between robot, truck, and jet modes. Megatron as M. Bison converts between robot, tank, and jet modes. Two Headmaster Ryu and M. Bison figures are included as well making these truly some of the weirder exclusive collaboration sets Hasbro has released. As mentioned previously, this set is a Target exclusive, with no release date known, but features a $112.99 release. Pre-orders are live for this off Optimus Prime and Megatron Street Fighter III set right here.

"Worlds collide in this Transformers X Street Fighter II mash-up pack! Optimus Prime and Megatron take their legendary rivalry to the competitive fighting video game, Street Fighter II! Both figures are Triple Changers. Optimus Prime [Ryu] figure converts between robot, truck, and jet modes. Megatron [M. Bison] figure converts between robot, tank, and jet modes. Figures feature deco inspired by the classic characters from the Street Fighter II video game. Comes with sword, blaster, fusion cannon, and 2 Headmaster accessories that convert into larger toys' heads."

SPECIAL PACKAGING: In honor of the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter, packaging is inspired by the classic video game