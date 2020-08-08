Transformers, Pokemon, Alex Ross – The Daily LITG, 8th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon as well as gossip that Alex Ross may be returning to DC Comics. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

It's all Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon and Alex Ross – the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

One year ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House OF X comic books…

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.

artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue. Rick Marshall , writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.

, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist. Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.

author of Nut Runners. Janice Cohen, colourist.

colourist. Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.

creator of Graveyard Girl. Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division and There's No Time Like The Present.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, Alex Ross, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.