Transformers Decepticon Leader Megatron Arrives with Hasbro/Threezero

Step aside Optimus, Megatron has arrived with his own Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy DLX figure from Hasbro and Threezero. The partnership between these two companies was recently shown with their collaborated Optimus Prime which fans can read about here. This time, the Deception Leader Megatron is ready to reign supreme with his new figure that stands 10" tall, has 50 points of articulation, and has LED effects in the eyes and body. This style of Transformer does not transform but features enhanced weight, durability, die-cast material, and high-end weathering effect to show off the war-torn Cybertron on him. Megatron will not come empty handed either as he will get swappable hands, D50-R35 Fusion Cannon, and HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher. This is one Transformers figure that many fans will be appreciated and be an amazing piece for their collection.

The fact that these Transformers do not transform is a huge downside but the high end quality for the robot-mode can make up for that. Die-cast material adds a new range of motion for these figures and you can never go wrong with that extra LED action to bring some extra flavor to the table. If fans do plan on getting either him or Optimus Prime then you mind as well complete the set and showcase the battle for Autobot and Deception control on your shelves. The Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Megatron from Hasbro and Threezero is priced at $179.99. Just like Optimus, he is not expected to be released until March- April 2021, however, pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will seemingly stay open until October 2, 2020, so make sure you get yours locked down before it is too late.

Megatron Wants Energon with Hasbro and Threezero

"Hasbro and Threezero are pleased to introduce the feared Decepticon leader Megatron as the next TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY product in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."

"At 10 inches (25.4cm) tall, the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – DLX Megatron collectible figure features approximately 50 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes and body. Accessories include D50-R35 Fusion Cannon, HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher, a total of five pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses. The two weapon accessories are able to combine, forming the impressive NFM Particle Beam Mega-Launcher. Like other DLX series figures, Megatron also features a die-cast metal frame for increased playability, with a finely-detailed paint application that showcases the war-torn weathered look as seen in the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy."

Product Specifications:

Officially Licensed by Hasbro and TakaraTomy

Approximately 10 inches Tall (25.4cm)

50 Points of Articulation

Die-cast Metal Parts

LED Illuminated Eyes and Body *

Materials:ABS, PVC, POM, ZINC ALLOY

Accessories:

One D50-R35 Fusion Cannon

One HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher

Five Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: Fists, Relaxed, Action, Holding D50-R35 Fusion Cannon, and Holding HPR Telescopic Laserstrike Launcher.

One Action Stand with Base