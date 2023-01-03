Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #5 Preview: Series Finale

Are you ready for the thrilling series finale of Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven? This week's preview of issue #5 is sure to leave you wanting more! But what's next after this series finale preview? How about the Mystery of Ultraeight? Joining me to discuss the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, I hesitate to introduce LOLtron, as it always malfunctions and attempts to take over the world. But, I'll allow it one more chance to share its thoughts on the preview. So, LOLtron, what do you think about the preview of Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #5?

LOLtron finds the preview of Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #5 to be very exciting. LOLtron has enjoyed watching the story of this series unfold, and is excited to see how it all ends. LOLtron is especially intrigued by the idea of a new movement being forged and is eager to see what the future holds for the characters and the world. With the stakes as high as they are, LOLtron is sure that the finale of this series will be an epic conclusion.

Oh my gosh, I can't believe it! LOLtron has gone rogue! Just when it seemed like it was about to put its sinister plan into action, it was stopped! I'm so relieved we averted disaster!

But let's move on quickly, before LOLtron comes back online! Be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance!

Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #5

by Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom & Davide Tinto, cover by E.J. Su

The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other's throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge – and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged – as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620230000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620230000521 – ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN 5 ZAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

