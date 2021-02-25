Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?

We were the first ones to tell you that Ultramega was going to be the biggest launch for Skybound in nearly a year and had tons of big industry buzz, but it turns out it was even more, well, mega.

Ultramega #1 is pacing hit series like Once & Future and Something is Killing The Children—both hot properties that swiftly joined the 50K Club– made even more impressive by the fact that this issue has a cover price of $7.99 (which isn't a bad deal for 60 story pages, AKA three regular comics) and still moved over 31,000 copies in its debut.

It also means Ultramega has topped the debut sales of long-running hit series like Joshua Williamson, Andrei Bressan & Adriano Luas' Birthright, Donny Cates & Lisandro Estherren's Redneck, Brandon Thomas & Khary Randolph's Excellence and the recent acclaimed launch of Stillwater from Chip Zdarsky & Ramon Perez, which not only bodes well for the kaiju-centric series but also indicates that Skybound seems to be ramping up their launches and targeting the collectors' market in particular with a lean line of high-quality content and an eye toward ULTRA desirable variant offerings.

However, Ultramega is well below other Image Comics series with similar promotional buzzes, such as Nocterra, Radiant Black, Crossover and The Department Of Truth – it's more of a HaHa. and we saw what happened there.

Speculators and collectors should also keep their eye on the 1:10 virgin Harren variant to this issue – it's by far the rarest cover of the series (outside of any retailer variants) and will be sought after if Ultramega follows in the footsteps of Image's recent hits.

With that kind of buzz, will this be the next Skybound series to follow in the steps of The Walking Dead, Invincible, Outcast, Super Dinosaur and more to go from acclaimed comic to television series hit?

We don't know the answer yet, but we do know that Ultramega #1 is on-sale in comic shops on Wednesday, the 17th of March.