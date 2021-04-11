First Appearance Of Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost On Auction At Heritage

Maybe one of the most underrated key comics from Marvel Comics, Uncanny X-Men #129 features the first appearances of Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost, and the Hellfire Club. So, only two of the most impactful mutant characters ever. Personally, Kitty is my favorite mutant character, and I have always wanted to snag a really nice copy of this book for my PC. On auction right now over at Heritage Auctions is a super nice CGC 9.2 copy and one that is affordable right now. This issue is spiking big time like a lot of mutant books are, yet this one is only at $310 with a little over a day to go as of this writing. Check it out down below.

First Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost Will Only Keep Climbing

"X-Men #129 (Marvel, 1980) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. First appearance of Kitty Pryde. First appearances of Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, and the Hellfire Club. Mastermind appearance. John Byrne and Terry Austin cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $180. CGC census 4/21: 473 in 9.2, 1812 higher. This issue contains the first appearance of the Hellfire Club's inner circle (albeit in shadows, with individual identities still unknown), Emma Frost, a.k.a. the White Queen (a longtime adversary who would eventually switch sides and join the X-Men) and Kitty Pryde (who becomes a longtime prominent X-Man)."

This issue is the catalyst for so much mutant lore in the Marvel Universe; it cannot be overstated how important this book is to own. It should be a centerpiece of any X-Collection.